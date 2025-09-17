AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AB Volvo

AB Volvo Stock Performance

VLVLY stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.