Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Receives $13.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abacus Life by 86.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Abacus Life by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 217,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abacus Life by 78.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $645.39 million, a P/E ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Abacus Life has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

