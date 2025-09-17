AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $216.27 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

