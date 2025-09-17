Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 264.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $74,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

