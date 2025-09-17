Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,747 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 666.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plexus alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 49.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 22.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $121,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PLXS opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $201,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,513,861.56. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.10. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,890. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.