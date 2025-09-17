Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,290 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on F. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6%

F opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

