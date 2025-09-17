ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 price objective on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACG Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 825.

ACG Acquisition Stock Performance

ACG Acquisition stock opened at GBX 920 on Monday. ACG Acquisition has a 52 week low of GBX 385 and a 52 week high of GBX 960. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.73.

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ACG Acquisition

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

