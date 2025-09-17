Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 30.2% in August

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

In related news, insider Jaime Xinos sold 20,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $57,765.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,176.64. This represents a 21.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Braxton King sold 139,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $387,406.66. Following the sale, the director owned 315,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,943.34. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $560,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

