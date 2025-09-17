Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.
Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.7%
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
