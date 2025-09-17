Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lifted by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

