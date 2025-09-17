Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

