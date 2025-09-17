Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

