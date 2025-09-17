Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 122,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 30,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 197,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 25,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.