American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stake Cut by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

