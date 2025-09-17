Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.03% from the stock’s current price.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.44.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

