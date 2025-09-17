Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.