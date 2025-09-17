Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 2,137.50

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,137.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
