Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 2,137.50

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,137.50.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.1%

About Antofagasta

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,284 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a market cap of £22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,063.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,050.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,848.72. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,278 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,326.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.