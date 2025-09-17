Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $17.26 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.