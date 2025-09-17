Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $52.29

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.2857.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Genpact by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genpact by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.