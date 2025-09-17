Analysts Set Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) PT at $55.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. Innodata has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 2.58.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

