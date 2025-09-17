Analysts Set Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $139.86

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.8571.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insmed Stock Up 1.1%

Insmed stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Insmed has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,168.46. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. The trade was a 44.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,097 shares of company stock worth $39,721,648. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,389,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $88,351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,898,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

