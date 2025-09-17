Analysts Set McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) Price Target at $20.88

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.9667.

MH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of McGraw Hill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

NYSE:MH opened at $14.38 on Friday. McGraw Hill has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

