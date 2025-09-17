Analysts Set nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) PT at $87.00

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.4286.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $229,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,222,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $97.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

