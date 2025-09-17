Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $94.43

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.4286.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.95 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

