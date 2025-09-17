Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $7.25

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a current ratio of 40.39. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of ($38.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 220.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 120,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 453,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 164,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 136.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

