Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$30.63

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada cut Spin Master from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on Spin Master and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st.

TSE:TOY opened at C$22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Spin Master has a one year low of C$20.30 and a one year high of C$35.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

