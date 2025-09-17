Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$86.67

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
SLF opened at C$80.87 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$74.56 and a 12-month high of C$91.11. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.75%.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
