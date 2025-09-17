Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$86.67

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.67.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Murphy acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.37 per share, with a total value of C$268,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at C$268,973.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought a total of 4,262 shares of company stock worth $338,105 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLF opened at C$80.87 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$74.56 and a 12-month high of C$91.11. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.