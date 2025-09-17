Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Price Target at $24.47

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.4714.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

TME opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,062,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 666,674 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

