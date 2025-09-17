Analyzing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solesence has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Solesence”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $1.31 billion 6.48 $112.09 million $1.70 84.44 Solesence $52.35 million 4.42 $4.24 million $0.07 46.86

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Solesence. Solesence is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Solesence shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Solesence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Solesence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 7.29% 16.36% 9.89% Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Solesence, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 9 2 2.87 Solesence 0 0 0 0 0.00

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $131.73, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Solesence.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Solesence on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

