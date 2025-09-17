Analyzing Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) & Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) and Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Pine Valley Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.53 billion 2.15 $250.60 million $0.77 81.09 Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Valley Mining. Pine Valley Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Warrior Met Coal and Pine Valley Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pine Valley Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Pine Valley Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Pine Valley Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 3.30% 2.26% 1.81% Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Pine Valley Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About Pine Valley Mining

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property. It has operations in Japan, Korea, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

