AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 137 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AO World to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 135 to GBX 105 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AO World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.

AO World Stock Up 14.0%

AO opened at GBX 95.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. AO World has a one year low of GBX 77.15 and a one year high of GBX 120.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.10.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that AO World will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88, for a total value of £440,000. Also, insider John Roberts sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total transaction of £485,000. Insiders have sold a total of 3,147,090 shares of company stock valued at $300,620,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

