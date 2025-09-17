Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.86. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 876,993 shares traded.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 30.59%.The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
