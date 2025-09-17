Apella Capital LLC Acquires 178 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.