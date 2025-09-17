Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,383 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

