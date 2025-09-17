Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after acquiring an additional 595,377 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

