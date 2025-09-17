Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hershey by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,092,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Hershey by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,227,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.40 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

