Apella Capital LLC Buys 520 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

