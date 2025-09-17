Apella Capital LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,659,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

