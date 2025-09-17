Apella Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,117,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

