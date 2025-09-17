Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,652 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,534,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,213,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

