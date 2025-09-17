Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,585 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

