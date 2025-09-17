Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $471.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

