Apella Capital LLC Has $322,000 Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $878.42 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $881.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $730.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.