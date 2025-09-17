Apella Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $341.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

