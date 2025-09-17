Apella Capital LLC Has $410,000 Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGP. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,436,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,136 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

