Apella Capital LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,852,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,193.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $269.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $270.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

