Apella Capital LLC Has $494,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KKR opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

