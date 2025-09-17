Apella Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

VONV opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

