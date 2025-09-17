Apella Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.29. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

