Apella Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Dominion Energy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 56,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,901,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

